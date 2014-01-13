Photographer meets her younger self in remarkable images

The pair look so natural together, there's no hint of Photoshop trickery

There are good examples of Photoshop and there are bad examples of Photoshop... and then there are great examples of Photoshop. This photography series from Japanese photographer Chino Otsuka certainly fits into the latter.

Otsuka has travelled through time and inserted herself now into old childhood photos of herself then. She explains, "The digital process becomes a tool, almost like a time machine, as I’m embarking on the journey to where I once belonged and at the same time becoming a tourist in my own history."

The attention to detail is staggering, with no hint of the Photoshop trickery in sight. 'Imagine Finding Me' is a beautifully melancholy series that we can't wait to see more of.

[via Demilked]

Liked this? Read these!

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips

The ultimate guide to logo design

Have you seen an amazing example of Photoshop? Let us know in the comments box below!