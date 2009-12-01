Produce Your Own Apparel

It's easy to look at the WESCs, LRGs and Obey Giants of this world and think that great designer-led apparel is reserved for the big guns only.

Yet almost without exception, these big brands all started out small scale, printing on off-the-peg garments - either themselves or at their local print shop - and adding their own branding touches ready for retail.

In this project, we've put together a complete toolkit for getting started on producing your own apparel. Along the way we touch on design and garment selection, and the different inks and print processes possible, as well as the finishing touches that will make your apparel unique.

Getting amazing shirts onto people's backs starts with a great concept and design. What happens after that needn't be viewed as a minefield - and can even be a lot of fun.

