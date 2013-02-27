Remote controlled illustration

We can control whole buildings from the other side of the world using just our smartphones – that's the message Polish designer and illustrator Adam Quest conveyed when he was asked to illustrate an article for Men's Health. We caught up with him to find out more...

Computer Arts [CA]: Tell us about the project...

Adam Quest [AQ]: "The project was made for Men's Health Poland, under Maciej Glinka's art direction. The illustrations are for an article about controlling your flat or office using only the internet and Wi-Fi; you can do everything using your phone or computer, now, even if you're on the other side of the globe.

"The brief was to show this in a simple and easy to read illustration, which I hope I managed. I like to make icons, so I decided that, beside the main illustration, I would make icons to show exactly what's going on."

CA: How did you create the illustrations and how long did they take to complete?

AQ: "I work mostly with Adobe Illustrator, but first I sketch out every detail until I'm satisfied with it. All stages of the project took about three to four days, because of the changes made by the editors. Some of the icons were particularly challenging because I had to make all of them readable without text descriptions."

CA: How did you get into design and illustration?

AQ: "Before becoming a professional designer, I was doing graffiti, street art and sketches a lot. But as I got older I had to change my working environment – I can't run so fast as I could few years ago, if you know what I mean... "

CA: How would you describe your style and what inspires you?

AQ: "I call my style modern vintage. What inspirates me is mostly art deco; I love old colour palettes and grains. But, on the other hand, graffiti and the city are also good sources of inspiration."

