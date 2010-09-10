Screenprint eye-catching business cards

Producing a range of high-quality custom business cards needn't cost the earth. With a little thinking outside the box, it's possible to create a striking card design that stands out - and can be manufactured within your own home, cutting out the cost of professional printers.

This project guides you through the process of creating a set of screenprinted, hand-cut business cards. I chose this aesthetic for several reasons: my work varies from traditional graphic design to painting, drawing, typographic design and illustration - and from digital to analogue - so I wanted a card that would encompass all of this. I also wanted to produce something substantial, printed onto thick board, which would pass on my details and people could keep.

Screenprinting is not only incredibly versatile in terms of what you can print on, but I've always loved the look - the texture of the ink and the natural imperfections. For me, it was the perfect way to create a business card with the tactile traditional feel of craft, but with a contemporary graphic twist, portraying what I do in an intriguing, subtle way. It's practical and does the job, but also gives someone that extra incentive to keep it.

If you fancy tackling the printing at home rather than sending your artwork to a professional screenprinter, check our tutorial from issue 123 for some great tips.

Click here to download the tutorial for free