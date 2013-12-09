Spectacular showreel re-imagines Slumdog titles

Motion designer Ryo Kitabatake was born in Ibaraki, Japan, and studied graphic design in the US.

His slick showreel transitions between a selection of his best work, a highlight of which can be seen in his final year motion design project, during which Kitabatake collaborated with some fellow students to re-imagine the title sequence for Danny Boyle's 2008 blockbuster Slumdog Millionaire in a collage style. See it in full below:

"I tried to make my showreel like a whole new work, rather than just a collection of my works. It was hard to balance the unity, synchronicity with the music, and the information volume," he admits. "Me, Me, Me and the Slumdog Millionaire title sequence are the pieces that I'm most proud of."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 220.

