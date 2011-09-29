Strange fascination

The inimitable Jesse Auersalo has updated his site with a raft of new work, all in his signature dark and twisted style. Jesse has long been a favourite in the Computer Arts office and with a client list boasting the likes of Converse, Mark Ronson and Little White Lies, the illustrator is bringing macabre to the masses.

An illustration featured on the cover of Little White Lies magazine based on the film "The skin I live in"

Not satisfied to rest on his laurels, Jesse has also recently setup his own creative studio: Project 999. P999 is based out of Helsinki and is a 'creative solutions studio' working in the fields of illustration, photography, fashion, music, architecture and fine art.

Sleepwalkers, a print produced for the launch of Project 999

To coincide with the launch of P999, Jesse collaborated with four of the world's leading designers and illustrators to launch a limited range of four T-shirts entitled 'X+X'. Working with Laurent Fetis, Marcus Burrowes, Jeremyville and Galaxxxy, the T-shirts feature stylised monochrome designs that are fashion forward and typically idiosyncratic to match Jesse's own personal aesthetic. The T-shirts are available to buy through the online store Caliroots.

Clockwise from top left: T-shirt designs by Jeremyville, Laurent Fetis, Marcus Burrowes and Galaxxxy

A special collaboration with Complex magazine to coincide with the launch of the X+X T-shirt range

Jeremyville and Jesse Auersalo at the launch of P999

www.jesseauersalo.com

www.project999.com

www.pekkafinland.fi

www.bigactive.com