Students host exciting London show

Instead of waiting until the normal end-of-year graduate show, a lively crew of University of Brighton students are self-funding an intro show to their third year.

Entitled Up To Now, the event features YCN award-winning pieces alongside projects shortlisted for a host of industry accolades, making for an excitingly diverse exhibition.

Having secured a top London show space, the students have also got a certain Jasper Goodall on board (among other creatives) as part of a series of free talks during the event, which will be held at Red Gallery in London’s Shoreditch from Friday 30 September (private view) to Sunday 2 October - more details below.

Kate Jones' 'South Downs Terrain Map' project was shortlisted in this year’s British Book Design & Production Awards

The ethos of the show is expression, collaboration and mark-making. And as third-year Illustration student Jon Taylor confirms, all things are very much go: “There's a vast range of work on show – the large majority is from self-initiated briefs, so it's all very personal. There will be traditional graphic design and illustration, printmaking, 3D, video and animation, and a selection of books, prints and treats available in the gallery's shop,” he says.

“On Saturday evening from 7-9pm there will be a series of talks from creatives associated with the University of Brighton, including Jasper Goodall, Millie Freeman and Kyle Bean. These are free but there will be limited space so people will need to get there before they start at 7pm.”

Red Gallery is located at 3 Rivington Street, Shoreditch, London, EC2A 3DT. For more info check out the Up To Now website.