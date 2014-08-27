Stunning rainbow typography has got your number

This type brings some colour to the pages of Men's Health magazine

We don't know about you but here at Creative Bloq we see typography as art. Whilst most of you will create fonts for content, that doesn't mean you can't turn them into a work of art in their own right. We immediately fell in love with this arty rainbow inspired numbers type.

Created by Los Angeles based designer Marta Cerdá Alimbau, the type was produced for a recent issue of Men's Health magazine. The article titled '100 greatest things in health,' the numbers charted down a list of the best life changing innovations in men's health.

We love the inclusion of the stars at the end of each number design, as well as the use of bright, bold and beautiful colour. These would certainly pop from the page of any magazine or website. Take a look at some up-close shots below.

Have you spotted any inspiring type recently? Let us know in the comments box below!