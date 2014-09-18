Surreal showreel packs a collage punch

Yves Saint Laurent, Adidas, Swatch and EMI are among an impressive list of clients who have sought the considerable talents of Berlin-based director, designer and photographer Damien Elroy Vignaux. His work merges traditional film techniques with illustration, often resulting in an appealing, experimental collage effect.

"My film-making approach is very graphic and mostly based on collage. In general I like to mix unexpected things," he explains. "2014 has been an amazing year so far. I've been working with a Berlin production company, Doity, to produce exciting fashion film projects. I can't wait to present a new version of my reel by the end of this year."

This article originally appeared in Computer Arts issue 230.