Twitter celebrated in East London street art

By  

The 17-metre long mural made its debut at the 'Powered By Tweets' creative industry show at the Village Underground in East London

The event was created and curated by Shoreditch-based creative agency The Late Night Salon on behalf of its client, Twitter UK. It was hand-painted by an all-female creative crew.

Doughnats mural at the Powered by Tweets creative industry event at the Village Underground, London

Doughnats mural at the 'Powered by Tweets' creative industry event at the Village Underground, London

The mural features four Twitter '@' symbols that have been turned into delicious-looking virtual 'doughnats'. The aim of the piece, The Late Night Salon says "was to make light of an icon that has become synonymous with Twitter. A powerful symbol which forms a huge part of social media and its means of tailoring communication."

You can see how the mural was created in the Vimeo video below:

