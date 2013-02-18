Twitter celebrated in East London street art

The event was created and curated by Shoreditch-based creative agency The Late Night Salon on behalf of its client, Twitter UK. It was hand-painted by an all-female creative crew.

Doughnats mural at the 'Powered by Tweets' creative industry event at the Village Underground, London

The mural features four Twitter '@' symbols that have been turned into delicious-looking virtual 'doughnats'. The aim of the piece, The Late Night Salon says "was to make light of an icon that has become synonymous with Twitter. A powerful symbol which forms a huge part of social media and its means of tailoring communication."

You can see how the mural was created in the Vimeo video below: