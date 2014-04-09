This type-based identity is built to evolve

This bold and minimal identity was designed to showcase Cerovski's distinctive print work.
A bespoke, stencil-cut typeface forms the basis of Bunch's new identity for Zagreb-based print production studio Cerovski. Bold forms extend from the custom logotype, pulling the identity together across the studio's website and printed collateral, and providing large areas to showcase the special inks and finishes that Cerovski is known for.
"A cylinder-shaped device is taken from the shape of the letters, and presents an element that will gradually evolve as we continue working on other applications in the future," explains Bunch partner Denis Kovac. "We are looking forward to it."