This type-based identity is built to evolve

A bespoke, stencil-cut typeface forms the basis of Bunch's new identity for Zagreb-based print production studio Cerovski. Bold forms extend from the custom logotype, pulling the identity together across the studio's website and printed collateral, and providing large areas to showcase the special inks and finishes that Cerovski is known for.

"A cylinder-shaped device is taken from the shape of the letters, and presents an element that will gradually evolve as we continue working on other applications in the future," explains Bunch partner Denis Kovac. "We are looking forward to it."

Building on the stencil-style logotype, Bunch hinged its new identity design for Cerovski on a series of bold, cylindrical forms that can be seen across the print production studio's branding collateral

"The brief was quite open," says Bunch partner Denis Kovac. "Cerovski knew our work from before as we've been collaborating for a few years, and left us with open hands."

Bunch created a bespoke typeface upon which the rest of the identity hangs. The face uses a playful yet high-impact mono-weight stencil style to communicate the client's efficiency and reliability

Cerovski's client planners showcase Bunch's custom numerals, with their distinct breaks and rounded terminals continuing the stencil effect

The business card boxes further develop the minimal aesthetic of the identity, which is designed to let Cerovski's printing ability speak for itself

With so many finishes and materials at their disposal, Bunch's creative team were careful to exercise discretion: "One of the most challenging things was not going over the top," laughs Kovac

