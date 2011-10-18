TYPO London - ticket giveaway

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday (October 20-22) typography's biggest names descend on the University of London for TYPO London – an event bringing together the world's leading designers for a series of what are sure to be inspirational and informative talks on type, graphic and digital design, brand experience, film, animation, publishing and education.

TYPO London is based on the hugely successful TYPO Berlin – and returns to London, the city where it all began.

Amongst the highlights are Tony Brook exploring the work of a generation of designers from north of the Watford Gap; Jason Smith on making typefaces with personalities; Chip Kidd on the commission of a lifetime; and Bruno Maag on how to collaborate with clients. There's also a king speaking (really!). King Bansah – king of Hohoe Ghana – will discuss, along with Julian Zimmermann – how to develop an image profile for a real king. Sounds interesting.

TYPO London speakers

To celebrate the event – which should be a cracker – we've teamed up with TYPO London to give away five pairs of tickets for the event – the full three days. Tickets are usually £650+VAT!

To be in with a chance of winning, simply tweet @ComputerArts with the hashtag #TYPOLondonticket. Just click here to do it. You must be able to make your way to London for the event. We'll announce the winners at 4pm today.

See more at www.typolondon.com and all the speakers are here.