Typography dating game finds your ideal 'type'

Will you be dating your preferred typeface?

You've witnessed typography as art, typography murals and more but have you ever thought about how typography would sound or taste like? Sarah Hyndman is conducting the Human Experiment type tasting surveys, that will see you discover which types you'd date, what they'd taste like and what they'd sound like.

"I'm researching how we respond to typefaces – from associating them with personalities to what they would sound or taste like. I'm doing this as 'Human Experiment' and the data I collect will be part of a talk during the London Design Festival," explains creator Sarah Hyndman.

"I’m curious about psychology and typefaces, the effect they have on us beyond the purely functional. I’ve created a series of surveys, interactive games and interviews. These explore how we all respond to typefaces, how they stimulate different senses, trigger memories and what different personalities they have." What will your 'type' be?

