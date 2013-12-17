Typography guru teams up with Monotype

Sumner Stone's super-family of typefaces, ITC Stone, will be exclusively available via Monotype

Sumner Stone is one of the most famous and influential of all living typographers. He's probably best known as the director of typography at Adobe in the 1980s, where he helped make the company a leader in digital type design. He created the ITC Stone super-family of typefaces and has been central in the promotion and development of digital typography over the last three decades.

Other examples of Stone’s work include: the Magma design, a humanist sans-serif family; the Silica family, which includes several weights from extra light to black; and Basalt, an all-capitals typeface.

Now Stone has teamed up with Monotype, the type company that caused waves in 2013 by launching what was dubbed the Spotify of fonts. Monotype which will now be the exclusive distributor of more than 100 fonts from Stone Type Foundry Inc, which will continue to create typefaces to be released via its services.

Stone's Basalt, an all-capitals typeface

Fonts from the Stone Type Foundry will be available at MyFonts.com, Fonts.com and Linotype.com as OpenType desktop fonts. Several of the fonts are also available as web fonts.

"Sumner’s typefaces have earned an excellent reputation for quality and legibility for a wide range of uses, from books to display advertising," said Allan Haley, director of words and letters at Monotype. "Sumner has been an important contributor to our libraries for many years. We look forward to working with him in the future to add beautiful new designs to his already exceptional collection."

