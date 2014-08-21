Use your personality to get ahead in the design industry

The latest issue of Computer Arts magazine (231) is hot off the press – with an in-depth look at how to win more work by playing to the strengths of your personality, and a series of exclusive interviews with senior commissioning creatives at three of the world's biggest brands: Nike, MTV and Google.

Plus: all the latest news, views and top-class design from the world's most inspiring creatives.

Get your copy of CA issue 231 now!

Buy your print copy from My Favourite Magazine or order your digital issue via Newsstand for iPad, iPhone or iPod Touch (UK edition and US edition). Also available on Google Play, Zinio, Kindle Fire and Nook!

Self-promo to suit you

It isn't just top-class creative that attracts new clients: in the highly competitive design industry, your personality can make all the difference in winning new work. In September's issue of Computer Arts magazine, Anne Wollenberg explores how to use your individual quirks to carve out a creative career.

Get on their radar: Nike, MTV, Google

Elsewhere, deputy editor Julia Sagar goes behind the iconic logos to find out what makes three of the biggest global brands tick. With huge clients increasingly bypassing their lead agencies to work directly with smaller studios, we reveal how to get on the radar of Nike, MTV and Google.

Supergroup London

This month, our designer series documentaries have gone al fresco. Don't miss our exclusive video interviews with Morag Myerscough and Luke Morgan, filmed beside the Thames, in front of the duo’s latest eye-catching collaboration with Southbank Centre.

Also inside Computer Arts issue 231

An open letter to the design industry: James Greenfield relates the craziest week of his career following DesignStudio’s Airbnb rebrand

Find out what happened when Snask took to the skies to create a life-sized festival poster

ManvsMachine's Simon Holmedal puts the world’s biggest monitor through its paces in this month's Need To Know

Which type of designer are you? Studio Dumbar's Liza Enebeis offers up the results of her anthropological research on the designer species

Swiss graphic designer Felix Pfäffli discusses his enduring love of posters and why he feels the format can thrive in any medium

We go behind the scenes on how 110 designers joined forces to put a font in motion – and much more

Save almost 40% on a CA subscription!

Don't miss out on the world's best-selling magazine for designers! Get all the latest design news, trends, opinion and analysis delivered directly to your door every month – and save almost 40 per cent.