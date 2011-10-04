Versus playing cards

Volume 2 of Versus - a limited-edition pack of illustrated self-promotional playing cards - just landed at Computer Arts HQ.

Following the success of volume 1 last year, this second edition launched last month - and features 52 illustrations by 13 artists, who have each illustrated a set of four cards: aces, twos, threes and so on.

It's a pretty innovative self-promotion idea, and ultimately shows that a band of illustrators joining forces can achieve something pretty special. While volume 1 was curated by project coordinator Dave Ashby of Liquidlizard from his personal illustration contacts, volume 2 was run as a competition, and printed by Ripe Digital.



"Everyone could have a go at entering, by designing a card based on a brief with a colour scheme," explains Ashby. "We had four judges with a background in illustration choose their favourites. Once selected, the featured 13 artists created the rest of their designs."



"The Versus project helps everyone: the creative organisations have a collection of local artists, and the illustrators get employed," he adds.

The final 13 artists are:



ACE: Barney Ibbotson

TWO: Murray Somerville

THREE: Ricardo Sudario

FOUR: James Downing

FIVE: Emory Allen

SIX: Todd Oliver

SEVEN: Melanie Chadwick

EIGHT: Luke Waller

NINE: Dean Zappy

TEN: Amy Evans

JACK: Giuseppe Longo

QUEEN: Nicholas Darby

KING: Blair Sayer



Fittingly, issue 154 of Computer Arts Projects is dedicated to all things self promotional. It's on sale for a couple more days in the UK, or available online. Plug over!