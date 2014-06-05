Vote for Computer Arts in the Tabby Awards

Fresh from winning Visual Arts Magazine of the Year at last year's Digital Magazine Awards, the iPad edition of Computer Arts is in the running for another digital gong - this time at the Tabby Awards, the global competition for the best tablet apps.
Click here to cast your vote!
Computer Arts is one of just four titles to be nominated in a diverse, international shortlist for the iPad Magazines category, which also features National Geographic, Spanish popular culture title Revista Don and TLQ: the "digital magazine for thought leaders".
The final decision lies with the expert judging panel, but for 2014 the Tabbies are also introducing a new User's Choice Award, voted for by the public at large.
Other categories
Of course, before we get carried away with ourselves there are plenty of other categories at the Tabbies. These include:
- iPad Apps: besides Magazines, you'll also find Books; Education (for both children and adults); Entertainment; Health & Fitness; Kids & Family; Lifestyle; Medical; News; Finance; Productivity; Photo, Video & Music; Social; Sports; Travel, Navigation, Local & Weather; and Utilities & Tools.
- iPad Games: This one's split into Action, Adventure, Arcade & Racing; Board, Casual, Puzzle & Word; Cards, Casino & Dice; Kids, Education & Family; and RPG, Simulation & Strategy.
- Android Apps & Games: Self-explanatory, really: a combination of various categories above, but for Android.
Have a browse and vote for your favourites (including CA, of course).