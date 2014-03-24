Who are this year's big name Secret 7" designers?

Secret 7" is an annual charity event where 700 seven-inch singles are put on sale, each with its own designer sleeve and some of them with covers by big-name artists and designers. The secret twist is that you won't know who created your sleeve or indeed the song that it's for until you've handed over your £45.

Today Secret 7" has unveiled its list of 700 contributors donating artwork (this year raising money for War Child), and nestled among them are some impressive names, including the brilliantly bonkers (and occasionally disturbing) Jake and Dinos Chapman, fashion designer Sir Paul Smith, the man behind The Angel of the North, Sir Antony Gormley, as well as Radiohead cover artist Stanley Donwood.

We've spotted a few more notable names in the list including Jon Burgerman, Matt (H) Booth and our own Luke O'Neill, plus Karl Pilkington. Yes, that Karl Pilkington. We're confused.

This year's singles are:

Black Sabbath - Age Of Reason,

Elbow - Grounds for Divorce,

Jake Bugg - Strange Creatures

Lorde - Team

Massive Attack - Karmacoma

Roxy Music - Virginia Plain

T-Rex - Get It On

You can see this year's mystery artwork here, and the sleeves themselves will be on show at Downstairs At Mother in London on 12 and 13 April, then on Record Store Day, 19 April. If you want to buy something, we'd recommend getting there as early as possible.