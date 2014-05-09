Win two tickets to TYPO Berlin 2014

One of Europe's most exciting design conferences, TYPO is packed with insight and inspiration, with 80 speakers in five different program tracks across the three-day event in central Berlin.

Tickets are currently on sale for €649 each, with all discounted student tickets completely sold out. Here's some more info about why you should be excited.

How to enter

Join us at one of Europe's most exciting design conferences

Computer Arts will be reporting live from the conference, and we'd love to see you there.

If you haven't already got your ticket, we have a pair to give away, worth a total of €1,298. (Note that it's just the tickets you'll win - you'll have to arrange your own transport, accommodation etc.)

To enter, just tweet @ComputerArts with why you deserve them, using the hashtag #SendMeToTYPO, in the next 48 hours (ie by 4.30pm BST on Sunday 11 May). Then we'll pick our two favourites early next week.

Good luck!