Windows 8 app competition

The Windows 8 App Generator competition is open to anyone who wants to develop apps for Windows 8 and you don't need any previous app development experience to apply - all the information, tools and help you need to get your app published on the Windows Store - will be provided for you.

Windows 8 is the brand new desktop, laptop and tablet operating system from Microsoft that brings apps to the core of the user experience, enabling your app to take advantage of unique Windows 8 features like Live Tiles, Contracts and Cloud Services.

Competition and prizes

The Windows 8 App Generator competition gives both experienced Windows developers and platform newbies the chance to win a whole bunch of fantastic prizes - all you have to enter the draws and competitions is register on the dedicated Creative Bloq's webpage with either a live app from the Windows Store or with an app you are building - or are thinking of building.

The prizes on offer are:

Daily Prize Draw : your chance to win one of 28 32GB Windows tablets, with one lucky prize winner chosen each day, every day

To take part in the Windows 8 App Generator competition you'll need to submit your entry by 3.30pm on Monday 24 December 2012. Further details and competition rules can be found on the Windows 8 App Generator competition website.