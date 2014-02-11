You'll love these incredible high-speed shots of water droplets

The effects are created using precision lighting and food colouring

Photography is used to capture a moment that may otherwise pass us by. Here, photographer Markus Reugels has captured a moment unlike any other by using high-speed cameras to observe events that happen in fractions of a second. In this case - water droplets.

Ensuring us that the photos are in no way Photoshopped, Reugels only uses post-production software to remove things like sensor dust. Using special lighting effects and food colouring, he is able to create an impeccable series of incredible beauty.

If you're interested to see how the shots are created, you can watch this slow motion video for a more in-depth look at the droplets. You can also see many more photos in the series over on Reugels' website.

[via Twisted Sifter]

