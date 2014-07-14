You'll want this beautiful miniature greenhouse on your desk

The greenhouse will soon produce snacks for your lunch

As a designer, more often than not, you'll end up sitting in front of a screen for hours on end. Especially as a freelancer, you might not take the breaks you deserve and before you know it, you've been working into the night for days. Sometimes, you need a little greenery to bring some fresh air into your office and your inspirations.

The folks at Tomorrow Machine have created a Microgarden that works as a self-contained greenhouse. Produced for INFARM, the reusable and renewable sheet of plastic folds to create the greenhouse, using transparent seaweed based agar-agar gel as a growing medium. It allows the Microgarden to remain self-contained – which means you will never have to water the microgreens.

The greenhouse's walls cut the agar-agar gel in to six slices of still living greens. So you can choose to have only one slice or to put the whole greenhouse directly onto your desk. The kit comes as a flat pack that consists of three items, a foldable greenhouse, organic seeds and agar-agar powder. Get growing and you'll soon have some snacks for all of those breaks you'll be taking!

