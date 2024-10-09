I’m disturbed by these creepy Heinz ads for all the wrong reasons

Joker makeup gets a ketchupy twist.

Heinz Smiles ad
(Image credit: Heinz)

Heinz has unleashed a series of disturbing ads embracing the spirit of the spooky season (perhaps a little too well). Coinciding with the recent Joker: Folie à Deux hype, each creepy ad features a person in the throes of laughter, sporting a traditional clown makeup smile with a ketchupy twist.

As a perpetual hater of messy eaters (and coincidentally, ketchup), this bizarre campaign makes my skin crawl for all the wrong reasons. Heinz is known for creating some of the best adverts of all time but for me, this unfortunately misses the mark. Whether it's the ominously dark backdrop or the creepy closeups, this campaign will haunt my nightmares for weeks to come.

Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

