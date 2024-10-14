Powerful animal charity ads illuminate the healing power of pets

To many owners, pets are much more than companions, they're a symbol of hope and positivity when times are tough. To commemorate this message, animal welfare charity Mayhew Animal Home has launched a touching campaign, illuminating how important our furry friends can be for our well-being,

The best adverts tell a story through striking imagery and concise copy, something that Mayhew's heartfelt ads expertly capture. While managing your mental health isn't an easy journey, the ad's poignant message proves there's hope to be found in unexpected places.

(Image credit: Mayhew Animal Home )

Developed by McCann Demand in collaboration with digital artist Justin Metz, the "light at the end of the tunnel" campaign features touching imagery of an ominous tunnel, illuminated by the bright silhouette of a dog. The ads highlight Mayhew’s TheraPaws programme, offering therapy sessions "to improve emotional and mental well-being in care homes, hospitals, SEN schools, and other locations".

YouGov statistics reveal that 90% of people in the UK experience improved mental health thanks to their pets, highlighting the importance of programmes like TheraPaws in offering practical solutions to mental health struggles. The wholesome ads will launch across social media and DOOH platforms, shining a light on the importance of our furry companions.

(Image credit: Mayhew Animal Home )

