When two advertising giants merge, how are creatives affected?

Advice
By
published

The true impact of the Omnicom/IPG merger: explained.

Black and white image of secretaries in an office room
(Image credit: Underwood Archives via Getty Images)

This month, two of the largest advertising “holding” companies announced a merger. Many creatives ignore such news bites, even creatives in advertising. They do so at their own peril because at some point it will impact their lives and livelihoods. To grasp the impact you first have to understand what an advertising holding company is.

Many people’s vision of an ad agency is stuck in 1965. We can blame TV shows like Mad Men for this vision of Madison avenue creatives working shoulder-to-shoulder late into the night, to make their clients millions. Those days are long gone (even though they produced some of the best ads ever). It’s all far more corporate and data-driven today.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Lance Evans
Lance Evans

Lance Evans is creative director of Graphlink Media, a boutique creative marketing agency that specialises in building brands and has worked with such high-profile clients as Olive Garden, Miller Beer and AMEX. Lance was an early adopter of digital tools, and was on the original beta team for Photoshop. Lance has written for Creative Bloq on a wide range of topics, from technical photography tips to the ins and outs of branding.

Related articles