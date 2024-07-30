"Andy used creativity as his therapy" - Dr Phillip Romero on how to channel creative intelligence like Andy Warhol

Features
By
published

A psychiatrist explores creative problem-solving and resilience, using Warhol as inspiration

Section of book cover for 'Andy Warhol's Brain' by Dr Phillip Romero, showing black and white photograph of Andy Warhol, a slender white man with blond hair. The book title is written in sage green lettering.
Part of the cover art for Andy Warhol's Brain, the new book by Dr Phillip Romero. (Image credit: G Editions)

Andy Warhol is instantly recognisable as the man who turned Campbell’s soup cans, Brillo boxes and Coca Cola bottles into Pop Art. He captured celebrities, including Marilyn Monroe (his ‘Blue Shot Marilyn’ painting sold for $195m in May 2022), Jackie Kennedy Onassis, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Prince, in silkscreen prints. From paintings to sculptures and film, he mastered it all, and explored issues around media, publicity, consumerism and fame. But what can his life and career teach us about being resilient and innovative?

Dr Phillip Romero is a psychiatrist, based in New York, and the author of Andy Warhol’s Brain: Creative Intelligence for Survival, which explores the concept of creative intelligence (a mixture of creativity and resilience) through Warhol’s life and art. Dr Romero first met Warhol in New Orleans in 1976, having been introduced by Thomas Downing, a member of the Washington Colour School and a former studio assistant to Fernand Léger.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Polly Allen
Polly Allen
Freelance journalist and marketer

Polly Allen is a freelance journalist and marketer based in Bristol. She specialises in travel and lifestyle journalism, including art reviews. As a marketer, she has worked for the charity sector, the travel industry, the museum sector, and healthcare organisations. 

Related articles