Andy Warhol packaging for Perrier

Sparkling water brand Perrier is celebrating its 150 year anniversary with these striking packaging designs based on the work of legendary artist Andy Warhol.

Back in the day, Warhol created 40 silk screen prints of the company's iconic bottles, so this year Perrier decided to flip the script. It's releasing a limited edition range of four different Perrier labels each inspired by Warhol’s sparkling colour palette.

The new design honour not only Warhol's art but also some of his famous quotes, such as: 'In the future everyone will be famous for 15 minutes'. The company is also offering consumers a chance to win original Warhol artwork 'Space Fruit: Lemons'. You can enter via this site, where you can also see some of Warhol's prints.

Words: Alex Williamson

Alex Williamson is an art and design student in London, who blogs about design, art and illustration. Follow him on Twitter.

