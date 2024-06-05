Creatives, these are the T3 Awards winners you need to know

Spoiler alert, Apple dominates the headline categories.

The results are finally in for the T3 Awards 2024 – your one-stop shop for top tech and lifestyle recommendations. As chosen by the team's expert panel of judges, this year's winners are a diverse selection, covering a range of categories from electric cars to air fryers. 

For creatives, there were some standout winners in categories such as best monitors and best laptops, seeing the celebration of some honourary Creative Bloq favourites. But it was Apple that dominated the headline awards, being voted the US Retailer of the Year and sweeping victory in both the Tech Innovation and Reader's Choice categories. See our winner's highlights below. 

