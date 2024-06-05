Creatives, these are the T3 Awards winners you need to know

The results are finally in for the T3 Awards 2024 – your one-stop shop for top tech and lifestyle recommendations. As chosen by the team's expert panel of judges, this year's winners are a diverse selection, covering a range of categories from electric cars to air fryers.

For creatives, there were some standout winners in categories such as best monitors and best laptops, seeing the celebration of some honourary Creative Bloq favourites. But it was Apple that dominated the headline awards, being voted the US Retailer of the Year and sweeping victory in both the Tech Innovation and Reader's Choice categories. See our winner's highlights below.

(Image credit: Apple)

Headline awards

Brand Of The Year – Christopher Ward

Retailer Of The Year (US) – Apple

Tech Innovation Award – Apple Vision Pro

Reader's Choice Award – Apple MacBook Air (M3 chip)

(Image credit: Nothing)

We also saw some strong winners in the Home and Tech awards categories, with the Asus ROG Swift OLED dominating for Best Monitor, while the Nothing Phone (2a) took the victory for Best Mid-range Phone. Surprisingly, Apple missed the top spot for Best Phone, with the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra taking the crown.

Home and Tech Awards highlights

Best Laptop – Apple MacBook Air 13in M3 (2024)

Best Gaming Laptop – MSI Raider GE 78HX

Best Monitor – Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM

Best Phone – Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Best Mid-range Phone – Nothing Phone (2a)

Best Office Chair – Slouch Task One

Best Gaming Chair – SecretLab Titan Evo

(Image credit: Future)

For the full list of winners, head to the T3 website to see the best of this year's tech and lifestyle picks. If you're looking to upgrade your creative tech, take a look at our guides to the best drawing tablets and best monitors for programming.