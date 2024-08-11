"I’ve always preferred creating art traditionally": first impressions with concept artist Mike Butkus

Work in progress: I did a couple of thumbnails for my wife’s upcoming paintings. I used markers, warm and cool, pencils and graphite.

Mike Butkus is an award-winning concept artist who has worked on over 5,000 games, films, TV series, books and toy designs for the likes of Netflix, HBO and more. We caught up with him to discuss his artistic career, from drawing Annie Fanny comics in sixth grade to working with his daughter Amelie on his latest book.

Self reference: A character for my upcoming book. I used myself as reference for creating this one! (Image credit: Mike Butkus)

Where did you grow up, and how did this influence your art? My upbringing in Southern California may not have directly influenced my art, but the books that I read sparked my creative journey. As a wee tot, I observed my parents engrossed in the classics, science fiction, and mysteries. I’d then delve into these very same books, often illustrating my favourite scenes; a practice that has continued to shape my artistic expression.

What, outside of art, has most influenced your work? Outside of art itself, observing my surroundings has had an influence on my work the most. When you pay attention to your environment, the people and their interactions, you’ll start seeing some peculiar things that can inspire you. And equally, keeping up with the latest advancements in science and tech provides a unique and enlightening perspective that has significantly influenced my work.

School work: A piece made during a class demo I did for Associates in Arts many years ago. (Image credit: Mike Butkus)

What was your first ever paid commission, and does it stand as a representation of your talent? My first paid commission was in sixth grade. I would draw Annie Fanny comics, naked girls, tanks, and race cars for classmates at 25 cents a pop. These drawings were so popular that I actually made enough money to buy my first used bike! It was a way more lucrative endeavour than mowing the lawn for my father. And yes, I think they still represent my work quite well to this day. I’m still asked to draw beautiful women and tough, fast vehicles all the time.

What’s the last piece you finished, and how do they differ? The last piece that I finished was a traditionally illustrated movie poster for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes. It’s fascinating to compare it with the Annie Fanny drawings I did in sixth grade. The difference is remarkable, reflecting the 50 or so years of experience I’ve gained. I’m excited to continue this journey, always striving to improve and learn new techniques.

Age of the Ape: My most recent full-colour painting, made for the Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes movie poster. (Image credit: Mike Butkus)

What character or scene you’ve painted do you most identify with? I identify with The Traveler, who is a character my daughter created for a new book that we’re collaborating on. His sole purpose is to document extraordinary events across the universe using no more than his sketchbook. Unfortunately, I can’t travel to the extent that he does, but I’ve always preferred creating art traditionally. For me, there’s nothing more satisfying than drawing with pencil and paper.

What are your painting rituals? My painting rituals are simple. I get up in the morning, shower, have coffee, go to the gym and shower again. Once in the studio, I lay out my paints, organise my materials, blast some music, and get to work.

Character sketches: This is a sketch page with a selection of characters from my new book, which is coming soon. (Image credit: Mike Butkus)

Is creating art as a career all you thought it would be? Initially, creating art as a career had been what I predicted. It’s been both competitive and challenging, yet also exciting and fun. I love making my own hours and choosing what to work on. However, the landscape has dramatically changed over the last few years due to AI.

What does the future hold for you? As for the future, my fellow artist, Otto Stürcke, and I have started Mad Monster Company, where we’ll produce board games reminiscent of the ones we grew up playing as kids. Our first one, Mad Monster Bash, will be released on Kickstarter towards the end of this year.

Otto did a brilliant job coming up with gameplay that will engage little kids, teens, parents, grandparents; you get the idea. So between that and the insane illustrations I’ll be doing for it, we’re hoping to bring families together to act a little ridiculous, complete some funny challenges, ponder over some crazy artwork, and have a good time!

Another thing I have in the works is a new book I’ve been working on with my daughter, Amelie. It’s called The Traveler’s Guide to Drawing the Extraordinary Creatures of the Universe Volume 1: Aetherin. She’s the storyline’s creator and author, and I do all the illustrations. This book has been in the making for some time due to my horrendous work deadlines, so we’re grateful to those patiently waiting. Ultimately, I’m excited about this new direction as an artist and can’t wait to see where each step takes me.

