Why creative agencies must abandon excessive collaboration

We are drowning in groupthink, says X&O co-founder, Eric Segal.

The advertising industry has become a lumbering behemoth choking on its own process. Gagging on hierarchy, shovelling too much collaboration into its pie hole.

Yes, we’re about to pooh-pooh collaboration. That laudable concept agencies pinky promise would-be clients they have oozing from their pores. That practice they preach to their interdisciplinary multi-tiered team to ensure everyone is involved and every voice heard.

Eric Segal
CO-Founder, X&O

Eric Segal is co-founder of X&O, an expert network built to get to bigger ideas faster. Eric has more than 20 years experience in advertising and marketing, serving as Chief Creative Officer of agencies including Anomoly, Grey and McCann. 

