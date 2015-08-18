Artist creates enchanting paper city

Artist and architect Charles Young is currently in the process of making a tiny moving, not to mention incredibly charming, paper world.

Each of the 365 paper structures is mounted on a block of wood, or, occasionally, a potato. Most have moving parts; bunting swaying in the wind, vehicles moving around, turbines and lifts in operation. He films each one doing its thing and uploads an animated GIF of the action.

Here are some of the highlights from Paperholm:

A mysterious, moving house with bird legs

Part of the city looking stormy

Treehouse

Grand building with lift

Special egg gazebo

The models combine to form a single island city which Young hopes to exhibit. He's on a short break right now, but intends to resume creating models for further islands.

[via Present & Correct]

