Brilliant vector illustrations showcase 2015 trending topics

The Instagram project has proved hugely popular with their followers

We're over half-way through the year and there's been some seriously controversial stories, juicy gossip and social media scandals. Creative agency deepblue are dab-hands when it comes to art direction, interactive design and copywriting but when they're not busy working for big brands, they like to have a little fun.

Their latest project sees them take to Instagram to publish a character design created by a member of the team. "The characters represent our employers as well as trending topics and random stuff," explains deepblue's Burkhard Mueller.

With a signature style, the project sees characters such as Cruella DeVille, 50 Cent, Iron Man and Hulk Hogan come to life in simple yet inspirational vector illustrations. Take a look at some of our favourites below and head over to their Instagram to see more.

As well as trending topics, well-known characters are also illustrated

Their simple execution makes for some seriously inspiring stuff

The project is on-going, so get your character design fix

