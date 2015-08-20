Topics

Brilliant vector illustrations showcase 2015 trending topics

deepblue illustrates some of the world's biggest trending topics of 2015 so far.

The Instagram project has proved hugely popular with their followers

We're over half-way through the year and there's been some seriously controversial stories, juicy gossip and social media scandals. Creative agency deepblue are dab-hands when it comes to art direction, interactive design and copywriting but when they're not busy working for big brands, they like to have a little fun.

Their latest project sees them take to Instagram to publish a character design created by a member of the team. "The characters represent our employers as well as trending topics and random stuff," explains deepblue's Burkhard Mueller.

With a signature style, the project sees characters such as Cruella DeVille, 50 Cent, Iron Man and Hulk Hogan come to life in simple yet inspirational vector illustrations. Take a look at some of our favourites below and head over to their Instagram to see more.

As well as trending topics, well-known characters are also illustrated

Their simple execution makes for some seriously inspiring stuff

The project is on-going, so get your character design fix

