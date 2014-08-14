Chocolate Lego is made to make your mouth water

Remember when you were a kid and your mum told you not to play with your food? Well, this project from by Japanese designer Akihiro Mizuuchi provides the perfect excuse to do just that.

Combining two of our favourite things – Lego and chocolate – Mizuuchi has created edible Lego (we write that with an inane look of glee and excitement). Taking Lego art to a whole new level, chocolate is poured into precisely designed Lego moulds, popped out when cooled and then ready to use like the regular toy bricks.

Clearly nifty with his fingers, Mizuuchi has managed to create a number of cute little critters with the yummy treats. Ok, so it's not exactly the most functional design what with the whole 'melting in your hands' issue, but we love it nonetheless. Is anyone else's mouth watering?

[via Colossal]