Delightful doodles transform everyday objects into works of art

You can often forget the fun when it comes to being creative. When creativity becomes part of your job, the stress of deadlines can sometimes get in the way when it comes to simply having fun with your talent. Thankfully, 17-year-old Kristián Mensa is still channeling his inner-child with these delightful doodles.

Hailing from the Czech Republic, Mensa illustrates around flowers, combs, pins and cutlury. "Throughout the years, I’ve realized that even the most ordinary things we use daily in our lives can be somehow unique," he told Bored Panda. "Using my drawing and illustration skills, I’m always trying to make something new with those mundane things."

We've picked out a few of our favourites, including a well-known face from the Ice Age franchise. With humour, talent and creativity, we think this young artist has a bright future ahead of him. And who knows, maybe these doodles will inspire you to create some of your own.

