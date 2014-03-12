Iconic artwork reimagined as architecture

There are many impressive and famous buildings dotted around the globe. But this new illustration project by Italian designer Federico Babina, which sees some of the world's most iconic artwork reimagined into a series of eye-catching buildings, takes architecture to a whole new level.

A collection of 27 images, each piece incorporates the themes and signature style of many well-known artists, including Piet Mondrian, Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Marcel Duchamp, Picasso, Salvador Dali and more.

Merging the worlds of art and architecture, Babina imagines what a home by pop artist Roy Lichtenstein and a museum by Dali might look like. We particularly like the random selection of shapes thrown together for the Picasso building and the two tomato soup cans on the Andy Warhol piece. Which is your favourite?

Have you seen any inspirational illustrations recently? Let us know in the comments!