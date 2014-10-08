Illustrators cram the world's scariest monsters into a tiny box

Illustrators from across the world contributed to Monsterbox

From custom playing cards to greeting card designs, illustration can lend itself to almost any card-like medium. Monsterbox is a new kind of illustrated cards product that sees artists from the likes of Australia to Switzerland and Turkey to the USA draw their favourite scary characters.

"Each illustration is printed on thick cardboard with three different spot colours," explain German based curators Slanted Publishers. "On the front side of each card there's an illustration, name and url of the illustrator as well as information about the spot-colour-combination.

"By producing each card with three different spot colours you can use them as colour samples which show how different colours can look like depending on their use and which effect can be achieved by overprinting."

