Jessica Walsh and Tim Goodman launch 12 Kinds Of Kindness

Back in 2014, Jessica Walsh, partner at Sagmeister & Walsh and Timothy Goodman, a designer with his own studio, launched 40 Days of Dating. The project had spectators at the edge of their seats day-in-day-out and with the movie rights now secured, it's no wonder this creative pair have embarked on their next challenge.

New blog 12 Kinds of Kindness sees them create a series of 12 steps as a way to become kinder, more empathetic people. As a resolution, they practiced this for 12 months, with the results being posted up daily from today until 11 February.

"Kindness is one thing we all have the ability to share, but why is it so difficult at times? How can we become less judgmental of others and ourselves?" Walsh asks. With steps including smiling for eight hours, visiting their parents at home and giving money away for free, it's certainly going to be one to watch – and one that'll bring a few tears.

Step 2 will focus on 'Open Your Eyes'

Step 3 will be a case of switching it up

Go Big or Go Home is the theme for step 9

Step 11 will see the pair smiling for 8 hours straight

