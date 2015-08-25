Learn to paint and draw with this brilliant book

Get your copy of this special edition today!

We all like to think we can paint and draw, but how much do we really know? In reality, we all have gaps in our knowledge, and often a simple tip or trick can take our art to the next level.

That's why ImagineFX magazine and Creative Bloq have joined forces to create a stunning 148-page special edition, How to Paint and Draw.

Covering everything from pencils and pastels to acrylics and oils, you'll find step-by-step advice on everything from creating your own workspace to using perspective and composition. From start to finish, this packed volume is brimming with ideas, techniques and tips from some of the world's leading artists.

Whether you're a total beginner, a pro artist or somewhere in-between, you'll find How to Paint and Draw a great way to reinvigorate your enthusiasm and ability to produce brilliant art.

Check out the list of contents below

01. Drawing: core skills

How to hold a pencil correctly

How to draw basic shapes

How to combine shapes to create objects

Choose the right drawing tools

Start drawing with ink

Start drawing with pastels

02. Drawing: next steps

How to draw in colour

How to draw and shade in 3D

How to add soft shadows

How to draw heads

How to draw animals

How to draw with mixed media

Prepare your sketch for printing

Sketchbook inspiration

03. Painting: core skills

How to set up an art workspace

How to choose the right paintbrush

How to choose the right paper

Holding your brush and making strokes

How to correctly mix paints

Tips for combining colours

Get started with watercolours

Get started with acrylics

Get started with oils

Get started with gouache

04. Art theory

How to master perspective

How to use the golden ratio

How to use the rule of thirds

05. Painting projects