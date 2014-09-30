Minimalist avatar illustrations cast a new light on famous faces

Tyrion Lannister takes on Ryan Putnam's illustrative style

Designing an illustrated avatar for your own website takes some inspiration and creativity. Freelance graphic designer Ryan Putnam didn't only create his own – he went on to produce a project which sees some of the world's most famous faces recreated in a magnificent, minimal style.

My approach to my work is fun, personal, and always forward-looking," he explains. "My goal is to combine craft functionality with fine art integrity and the exacting principles of design." Usually working with his trusty Moleskine notepad, Putnam has created everything from coffee cup designs to textiles.

The likes of Walter White, Tyrion Lannister and more have been transformed into Putnam's illustrative style. Using their most iconic aesthetic attributes, the minimal style works perfectly throughout. Team that with the excellent background colours and you've got yourself an inspiring avatar project.

