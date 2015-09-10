Comic-inspired badge designs put the fun in scouting

Drozd has created a range of alternative scout badge designs

Working in the creative industry often means you've still got a little bit of that kid curiosity that made the world so interesting all those years ago. Staying playful means you can create your best work and sometimes, looking back on the things that made you playful in the first place can provide the best inspiration.

Luke Drozd is a London-based illustrator who focuses his time on producing limited edition gig posters, comics and apparel. Here, he's taken inspiration from his scouting days to produce a range of alternative scout badges.

"They're based on a comic strip from my Threnodies book, from a world where scouting is a lot more fun," he explains. The badges include violent revenge, spirit medium and money laundering. You can grab three sets from Drozd's store.

The sets are inspired by his comic book Threnodies

Arson and Grave Digger are just some of the badges included

Three sets are available from Drozd's store

