8 incredible gig posters that will floor you

Design by Luke Drozd

Gig posters are an arena in which graphic designers can really indulge their passion for both art and music. So, it's always a delight to see music festivals and designers coming together to produce something incredibly special; that's exactly what Green Man and the UK Poster Association have done here.

"The festival asked us to create a series of limited edition prints for some of the acts playing at the festival," explains designer Luke Drozd. "Eight acts were chosen in total, and they show the diversity of acts that are playing the festival as well as the diversity of talent exhibiting at the UKPA stall. Each poster was created as a limited edition A2 screen print."

The poster series includes works from Drozd as well as Graham Pilling / Army of Cats, WeThreeClub, Tommy Davidson and Telegramme. Featuring a huge array of styles, each designer has added their own flair that still manages to fit in with the aesthetics of the festival itself. Couldn't make it to the festival? You can purchase the posters by clicking on the images.

Design by Telegramme

Design by WeThreeClub

Design by Graham Pilling / Army of Cats

Design by Graham Pilling / Army of Cats

Design by Tommy Davidson

Design by Luke Drozd

Design by Telegramme

