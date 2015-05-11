Vintage film poster designs are classically cool

EYE SEA POSTERS celebrate the best in vintage poster design

Poster design has come a long way over the past few decades; however, more recent film releases has seen posters fall into sloppy and badly-photoshopped executions, often losing the elegance and originality vintage posters once had.

Featuring gorgeous type, unconventional colour schemes and illustrations, vintage poster design was the kind that got noticed. It's not surprising then, that many still celebrate the medium, including EYE SEA POSTERS, who have gathered up the best in vintage poster design.

Featuring work by renowned artists including Wiktor Gorka, Waldemar Swierzy, Andrzej Krajewski, Franciszek Starowieyski and Jerzy Flisak, these film, theatre and circus poster designs are beautifully unique and inspiring. If you love them as much as we do, you'll be pleased to know you can purchase your favourites. With an archive consisting of 22 pages, there's definitely plenty to fall in love with!

