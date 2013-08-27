Vintage-style posters reinvent superheroes for another age

Superheroes get the vintage treatment with this poster series

We're huge fans of vintage poster design here at Creative Bloq. Starting in the 1870s, the introduction of French artist Jules Cheret's 'three stone lithographic printing process' meant artists all over the world could develop marketing ideas into striking, colourful poster art.

Comic book lover and avid gamer Grégoire Guillemin often creates superhero inspired designs and these minimalist vintage posters have hit the right spot when it comes to inspirational graphic design.

The likes of Batman, the Green Hornet and the Silver Surfer are all included in the retro re-imaginings. The gorgeous typography teamed with the brilliantly sketched superhero illustrations have had us falling head over heels for the series.

See more work from Grégoire Guillemin over on his website.

