Stunning posters combine vintage style with interactive tech

The style of vintage posters has provided much inspiration to contemporary designers and it's easy to see why. In particular, the bold colours, geometric shapes and strong typography of mid-20th century poster design combine to make the style one of the most inspiring around. Here, design agency Telegramme have taken inspiration from '50s airline and travel ads for a new fashion campaign from Percival.

Using a limited colour palette and contrasted lighting suit, the posters will include an interactive set of codes allowing the user to win their very own piece of Percival clothing. Whilst they're beautiful, tying the posters in with social media really brings the vintage aspect into the modern age.

"Rather than a simple shoot/look book we wanted to create a campaign that had an engaging social element," explains Percival designer Chris Gove. "Instead of concentrating on images and styling of specific garments we were trying to create a context for the brand and get across our personality and how we work."

Head on over to Telegramme to see more of their inspiring work.

