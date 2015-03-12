Secret 7" reveals sleeve designers for 2015

The artists contributing to Secret 7" 2015

Since launching in 2012, Secret 7" have gone from strength-to-strength. Every year, they take an iconic track from seven legendary musicians and press each one 100 times to vinyl. Each record receives a one-of-a-kind sleeve, as designed by 700 creatives, which is then exhibited for a month – this year it takes place at Somerset House from 10 April – 3rd May.

Past contributors have included Ai Weiwei, Jon Burgerman and Gilbert & George. Today, 2015's list has been revealed, with Sir Peter Blake, Yoko Ono, Julian Opie, David Shrigley, Martin Parr, Sir Paul Smith and Sam Taylor-Johnson among the top creatives. As well as the exhibition, there'll be screenings, events and workshops. Check out the full scheduele here.

This year Secret 7" are welcoming new partners Monotype and WeTransfer. Every year, the team pick a specific chartiy where every penny from each sale goes to; this year, it's Nordoff Robbins – a music therapy charity dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children and adults.

This year's singles are:

The Rolling Stones – Dead Flowers

Diana Ross & The Supremes – Reflections

Underworld – Born Slippy (Nuxx)

The Chemical Brothers – Let Forever Be

St Vincent – Digital Witness

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

The Maccabees – Go

