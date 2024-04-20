This Red Bull racetrack logo has an ingenious design detail

By Natalie Fear
published

It's definitely a winner.

Red Bull Ring logo
(Image credit: Red Bull)

Here at Creative Bloq, we love a hidden design detail and this logo for the Red Bull Ring racetrack has a delightful easter egg for motorsport and design fans alike. The logo was shared by design fans on Reddit, who praised it for its sleek, classic look and clever hidden motif. See if you can spot it – no spoilers yet. 

There are plenty of ingenious logo easter eggs that prove just how memorable a clever logo design can be. While most of us are familiar with Amazon's hidden 'smile' that points from A to Z, or that hidden bear in the Toblerone logo, it's always exciting when the internet discovers an ingenious new design to add to the list.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

