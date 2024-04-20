This Red Bull racetrack logo has an ingenious design detail

Here at Creative Bloq, we love a hidden design detail and this logo for the Red Bull Ring racetrack has a delightful easter egg for motorsport and design fans alike. The logo was shared by design fans on Reddit, who praised it for its sleek, classic look and clever hidden motif. See if you can spot it – no spoilers yet.

There are plenty of ingenious logo easter eggs that prove just how memorable a clever logo design can be. While most of us are familiar with Amazon's hidden 'smile' that points from A to Z, or that hidden bear in the Toblerone logo, it's always exciting when the internet discovers an ingenious new design to add to the list.

So what's up with the Red Bull Ring logo? You might notice that the 'G' in 'ring' is a little different – and that's no mistake. The carefully considered design is actually the silhouette of the Red Bull Ring racetrack – an ingenious design detail that could easily go unnoticed.

A birds eye view of the Red Bull Ring. (Image credit: Red Bull Ring)

