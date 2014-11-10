These artworks celebrate the importance of play

We love a good old fashioned art exhibition here at Creative Bloq, and when the project combines creativity with a good cause, we're pretty much head-over-heels. The Science of Play brings together 30 artists to explore the importance of play within their work as well as creativity in general.
"Curated by myself and Jenny Nuttall the exhibition is a
collaboration between over 30 designers, artists and creative agencies," explains Richard Pay. "The contributors had to explore the meaning and importance of play within their pieces which would raise money for charity Play360, who design and build playgrounds in developing countries."
Featuring artists and illustrators from all over the country, the work is a wonderful glimpse into the playful style of many-a-creative. From the bold and bright to the more subtle players, the exhibition is a great way to celebrate play in the creative industry.
Do you think play is important in your work? Let us know in the comments box below!