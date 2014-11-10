These artworks celebrate the importance of play

Does play act as an important part of your work?

We love a good old fashioned art exhibition here at Creative Bloq, and when the project combines creativity with a good cause, we're pretty much head-over-heels. The Science of Play brings together 30 artists to explore the importance of play within their work as well as creativity in general.

"Curated by myself and Jenny Nuttall the exhibition is a

collaboration between over 30 designers, artists and creative agencies," explains Richard Pay. "The contributors had to explore the meaning and importance of play within their pieces which would raise money for charity Play360, who design and build playgrounds in developing countries."

Featuring artists and illustrators from all over the country, the work is a wonderful glimpse into the playful style of many-a-creative. From the bold and bright to the more subtle players, the exhibition is a great way to celebrate play in the creative industry.

By Nick Chaffe

By Mr Hass

By Mick Timpson

By Matt Booth

By Jessica LP

By Alan Dalby

By JAMWAH

By JAMcreative

by Dan Birkbeck

By Barney Ibbotson

By David Morris

By Sneaky Racoon

By PB Studio

