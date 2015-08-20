Watch the world's biggest coin art take off

It took seven people six hours to break a record and create the world's largest piece of coin art.

Measuring ten metres by eight metres, this staggering image of The Statue of Liberty was made from 600,00 pennies loaned by a London vault.

Put together and filmed by British Airways to promote 'The Big British Airways Take Off', a campaign of value fares and holiday flights, this masterpiece of coin art was constructed at Heathrow Airport.

With New York as British Airway's flagship destination, it made sense to get the statue herself involved. Check out the timelapse video below to see how it was all put together.

