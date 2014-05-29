You'll be mesmerized by this stunning geometric architecture

Mazón captures the beauty of geometric buildings around him with these photographs

There's some gorgeous geometric patterns in design that many of you will source for some colour and shape inspiration. There's been geometric clothes, geometric portraits and geometric books that have proven the style is here to stay but what if it was here all along?

Empatte is the project of Miguel A Mazón; a graphic designer and lover of pattern, Mazón has captured a number of environments in which geometric style is at the forefront of the architecture. From windows to balconies, the photos of eerily beautiful.

Often proving that you don't have to search through the internet to find your latest source of inspiration; sometimes all it takes is a look around you and you'll find what you're looking for right infront of you.

Head to the Empatte tumblr to see more geometric buildings.

