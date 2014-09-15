You'll fall in love with this adorable animal gift wrap

Customise your gift wrap to give that extra special touch

As it's slowly gearing up to gift-giving season, it's worth remembering that the present's packaging design is an integral part of the gift experience. Wrapping your gift in the usual paper can sometimes make the event a little lacklustre, so it's always inspiring to see new and exciting products in the wrapping paper market.

This animal gift wrap was created by Luckies of London (US site here). Allowing you to customise each sheet with stickers and drawings, it will certainly bring that extra special touch to your gifts. "Born out of the idea that the act of giving a gift should be just as special as what's inside, whether it's a Bear-thday, Christ-Moose or Bat-mitzva, we all want our presents to be remembered," they explain.

"Animal Gift Wrap is the perfect solution to adding a personal touch, with minimum fuss and maximum impact! Luckies have always made innovative gifts with a difference but now you can wrap them up as the creature of your choice before giving to your nearest and dearest."

[via The Dieline]

